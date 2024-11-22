Polish farmers plan to start new strike in front of Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint
On November 23, at 9:00 a.m., Polish protesters plan to start a possible protest action - blocking traffic in front of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. According to preliminary information, the action will last 48 hours with possible extensions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service.
Vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tons will not be allowed to enter the Republic of Poland. One truck per hour will be allowed to leave Poland.
According to the Polish side, the restrictions will not apply to cars and buses.
