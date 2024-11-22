War in east is entering decisive phase. Threat of global conflict is real, - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the "war in the east" is entering a decisive phase, the conflict is taking on very dramatic dimensions and there is a serious and real threat in terms of global conflict.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

According to Tusk, the war is now in a decisive phase, and "the events of the last few tens of hours" show that the threat is "really serious and real in terms of global conflict".

"The war in the east is entering a decisive phase. We all know it. We can feel it coming, but it is coming to the unknown. None of us knows how this conflict will end, but we know that it is now taking on very dramatic dimensions. The events of the last few dozen hours show that this threat is really serious and real in terms of a global conflict," he said.

Tusk also stressed that Ukraine is holding on mainly because the Ukrainian people have been creative and a lot of people have been able to show their readiness to face challenges.

