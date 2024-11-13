Tusk: Ukraine is in center of attention of NATO and Poland

Ukraine is in the center of attention of NATO and Poland, and nothing about Ukraine should be decided without Ukraine.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Ukraine is in the center of attention of both the NATO Secretary General and the Prime Minister of Poland. I will repeat the words I said in Budapest: "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," Tusk said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Warsaw.

According to the Polish prime minister, EU member states must ensure that future decisions on ending the war in Ukraine are made with the full consent and participation of the countries concerned on the eastern flank, but above all, Ukraine itself.

"I will also be talking about this in the coming days and weeks with our main partners," he said.

Tusk also noted that good relations with the United States, i.e. "relations that unite the Western world through military, economic, cultural and transatlantic cooperation, are the basis of our security and development."