NATO should provide even more support to Ukraine to "change trajectory of this conflict" - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that the Alliance should provide more assistance to Ukraine.

He said this during a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Today we will discuss the need to strengthen support as Ukraine prepares for the winter, which could be the most difficult since 2022. We need to reaffirm our commitment to stay the course for the long haul and we need to do more than just support Ukraine in its struggle. We need to raise the price for Putin and for his authoritarian friends who support him by giving Ukraine the support it needs to change the trajectory of this conflict," Rutte emphasized.

The NATO Secretary General noted that Russia continues to attack Ukraine and is moving closer to its allies, including China, Iran and North Korea.

He reminded that in addition to supplying ammunition and ballistic missiles, the DPRK has also sent troops to Russia. In return, Russia provides the DPRK with funding and missile technology, which is very worrisome because North Korean missiles pose a direct threat to the United States, to Europe, to the Indo-Pacific region, including Japan and South Korea, and to the wider Euro-Atlantic region.

"Every day Ukrainians are killed and injured by deadly Shahed drones developed and supplied by Iran. Iran and its proxies are destabilizing the Middle East and financing terrorism with the money they receive from Russia for these supplies. At the same time, China supports Russia's economy, provides opportunities for its defense industry, and promotes its narratives," the NATO chief added.

Rutte emphasized that Russia's military cooperation with North Korea, Iran and China threatens peace and security in Europe, the Indo-Pacific and North America. That is why Europe, North America, and their global partners must stand together to maintain the strength of the transatlantic alliance and ensure the security and prosperity of their peoples.