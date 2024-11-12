European Parliament will hold extraordinary session on occasion of 1000 days of Russian war against Ukraine

The European Parliament will hold an extraordinary plenary session next week, on November 19, on the occasion of the 1000th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola announced this on the social network X.

"The EU is for Ukraine as long as it is needed. I am proud to announce an extraordinary plenary session of the European Parliament on Tuesday, November 19, to mark 1000 days of bravery and courage of the people of Ukraine," she wrote.

According to her, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join the meeting "to make a special appeal from Ukraine."

