Russians are dissatisfied with honouring of "hero of smo" in town of Chebarkul: "We were afraid to go out because of this maniac! He killed woman, raped her, gouged out her eyes!". VIDEO

Residents of the town of Chebarkul in the Russian Chelyabinsk region are unhappy that a portrait of the "hero of smo" and local maniacal killer Denis Sinitsyn was placed on the memory alley in the centre of the town.

According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online in which one of the women filmed a portrait of the Russian hero and told about his criminal exploits.

