"Hero of SMO" stabbed woman to death in Saratov mobile phone store. VIDEO
In Saratov, Russia, 35-year-old "svobo hero" Azamat Iskaliev stabbed his girlfriend to death in a mobile phone shop.
According to Censor.NET, the attack on the woman was recorded by the store's surveillance camera. According to social media, the woman suggested ending their relationship.
In 2021, Iskaliyev killed his own wife, who had expressed a desire to divorce him, and was sentenced to 9 years in prison. He then signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defence and returned to Saratov after participating in the war in Ukraine.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
