Media: Berlin expects Biden’s visit to send "powerful signal" on assistance to Ukraine

The German government expects the visit of US President Joe Biden to send a strong signal of further support for Ukraine.

This was reported by the German media outlet ntv, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

The sources said that the German government expects a "substantial working visit".

The meeting of the Contact Group to support Ukraine with Biden scheduled for Saturday at the US base in Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate will send a "powerful signal" of further military support to the country under attack by Russia, the sources said.

As reported earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden will initiate a meeting at the level of the leaders of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defence in October 2024.

Zelenskyy's spokesman said that Ukraine expects more weapons and assistance from the upcoming Ramstein, and also wants to receive all the Patriot systems promised to Ukraine.

The White House said that an important part of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany will be to continue to support Ukraine in its ability to defend itself against Russian aggression.

It is known that the meeting will take place on 12 October 2024, and will discuss the permission to use long-range weapons against targets in Russia.