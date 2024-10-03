Authorization to use long-range weapons against targets in Russia to be discussed at Ramstein on October 12 - Rutte

The permission to use long-range weapons against targets in Russia will be discussed at the Ramstein on October 12.

"Ukraine has the right to defend itself, and strikes against the aggressor's military targets are provided for by international law," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Rutte noted that this cannot be considered a violation of the red lines, as the only country that violates them is Russia.

"Russia is waging this illegal war, and that means that shooting down Russian fighter jets and missiles before they can be used to attack civilian infrastructure can help," Rutte said.

According to the NATO Secretary General, the issue of authorizing the use of long-range weapons against military targets in Russia will be discussed with US President Joe Biden at a meeting in the Ramstein format on October 12.

The Secretary - General also emphasized that the issue of restrictions on strikes is not a NATO issue, as each country in the Alliance makes its own decision.

To recap, the new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, October 3.

During his visit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the issue of long-range weapons.