On Saturday, 28 September, Russia and the West African country of Burkina Faso signed a joint statement regarding the ban on the former's deployment of weapons in space.

This was reported by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signed the agreement with Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré.

They then held talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Read more: Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger complain about Ukraine to UN Security Council

According to the media, following the meeting, the ministers "reaffirmed their commitment to the comprehensive intensification of Russian-Burkina Faso mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields with a focus on expanding their trade, economic and humanitarian components".

Earlier it was reported that Russian mercenaries from the Bears Brigade, affiliated with the Russian Ministry of Defence, were leaving Burkina Faso in Africa. They are returning to repel an offensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

Before that, the juntas of the African countries of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger wrote a letter to the UN Security Council condemning Ukraine's support for rebel groups in the Sahel region of West Africa.