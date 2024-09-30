Ukraine should be able to use long-range weapons for self-defense - Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for Ukraine to use long-range weapons.

According to Censor.NET, DW writes about it.

"I have always said that it plays an important role, especially in overcoming the mine belt in eastern Ukraine," Baerbock said.

Asked whether Germany would supply any more weapons in the future, Baerbock said she had expressed her opinion on the matter, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes otherwise. According to her, the coalition cannot agree on this issue.

As a reminder, earlier, Baerbock said she supported the transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but unfortunately, there is no unanimity among German politicians on this issue.

