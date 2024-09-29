Zelenskyy on US authorization for strikes deep into Russia: I am more positive

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is now more favourable to a positive resolution of the issue of granting Ukraine permission to strike targets deep into Russian territory.

The head of state said this in an interview with Fox News following a meeting with US presidential candidate Donald Trump, Censor.NET reports.

"Now I am more positive about this (obtaining a permit - ed.)," he said.

Zelenskyy added that work on this issue has already begun. He shared details with US President Joe Biden and US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Journalists asked the president to comment on his interview with The New Yorker, where Zelenskyy said that Trump "doesn't really know how to stop the war, although he may think he does".

The Ukrainian president responded by clarifying that Ukrainians know "much better than anyone, including Donald Trump, what is happening in Ukraine".

"It's hard to understand," he added, noting that Ukraine has changed a lot during the war, and "without this experience, it's really impossible to understand how to stop Putin."

"Ukraine before the full-scale invasion and Ukraine now are two different things," Zelenskyy concluded.

He also responded to Republican criticism of his visit to a Pennsylvania munitions plant by recalling that he had previously visited a plant in Utah, where he met with Republicans.

What was the background?

The visit of the Ukrainian president to the munitions plant caused a scandal among Republican lawmakers, who accused the organisers of participating in a party campaign ahead of the election.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party, Mike Johnson, called on Ukraine to dismiss its ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, over the incident.

Later, Republicans in the US Congress initiated an investigation into President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Pennsylvania to visit a munitions factory.

At the same time, Zelenskyy refused to discuss the dismissal of Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova in the United States.

On 27 September, Zelenskyy met with Trump.

After the meeting, the politicians made a number of statements. In particular, the former US president said he shared a common view with President Zelenskyy on the need to end the war in Ukraine and expressed confidence that he could reach a fair agreement between Ukraine and Russia.