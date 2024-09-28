Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Sumy: 8 people are known to have died, more than 100 patients have been evacuated. PHOTOS

The number of casualties as a result of a Shaheds attack on a hospital in Sumy has risen to 8.

This was announced in the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Sumy. Russia has attacked one of the city's hospitals with "shaheds". So far, eight people have been killed. Eleven people were wounded, 113 patients were evacuated from the hospital. The rescue operation is underway," the Head of State said.

Ministry of Health on the attack on the hospital in Sumy: 10 wounded in serious condition, including a doctor and a nurse















"Everyone in the world who talks about this war should pay attention to where Russia is hitting. They are fighting hospitals, civilian objects, and people's lives. Only force can force Russia to peace. Peace through strength is the only right way. I am grateful to everyone who helps us on this path," Zelenskyy said.

Russian attack on a hospital in Sumy

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had attacked a medical facility and a residential sector in Sumy with Shaheds, with victims. Later, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the enemy had struck again at a medical facility in Sumy: 6 people were killed, including a police officer. Later, the National Police showed the consequences of the enemy attack on the hospital in Sumy.

As of 10.00 a.m., it was reported that 7 people were killed and 12 injured in the attack on the hospital in Sumy.

According to the Air Force, Sumy was attacked by 3 Shakhtys in the morning, two of which hit the hospital.