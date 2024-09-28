Aftermath of Shahed’s attack on hospital in Sumy: 9 killed, 21 wounded (updates). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, on 28 September, in the morning, the enemy conducted a double attack on a hospital and a residential sector in Sumy using UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, police investigative teams, explosives experts, and all specialized services are working at the site of the attack. Law enforcers are directing people to safe places, removing the wounded from the rubble, and medics are providing first aid. A search and rescue operation is underway.

Update as of 17:13

At 17:13, the acting mayor of Sumy, Secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar said that the number of wounded as a result of the Russian strike on Sumy had increased to 21.

"Unfortunately, after today's arrival of the Shahed, there are 9 dead and 21 wounded," Kobzar said.

Updated information

According to the RMA, as of 12.38 a.m., the death toll from the morning enemy attack on the Sumy medical facility has increased.

"It has now been established that 9 people were killed and 12 sustained injuries of varying severity," the statement said.

As previously noted by the National Police, police officers - investigative teams, explosives experts, and all specialised services - are working at the site of the strike. Law enforcers are directing people to safe places, removing the wounded from the rubble, and medics are providing first aid. A search and rescue operation is underway.

































Preliminary data on the number of victims of the Russian attack on Sumy?

"The police of the Sumy region are documenting the consequences of a cynical Russian attack on a hospital, which left six people dead and 10 wounded," the statement said at 10.00 am.

As later clarified by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, as of 10.20 a.m., as a result of the attack by enemy Shahed UAVs on the city of Sumy, 7 people were killed and 12 wounded.

Later, Zelenskyy reported 8 dead.

Consequences of an enemy attack

































Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had attacked a medical facility and a residential sector in Sumy with Shaheds, with victims. Later, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the enemy had struck again at a medical facility in Sumy: 6 people were killed, including a policeman.