Enemy hit medical facility in Sumy again: 6 people were killed, including policeman - Ministry of Internal Affairs

This morning in Sumy, Russian troops attacked a medical facility twice: as of now, 6 people have been killed.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Victims of the Russian strike

"The first shelling killed one person and damaged the ceiling of several floors of the hospital. The evacuation of patients and staff has begun," the statement said.

According to Klymenko, rescuers and police arrived at the scene of the attack to help people. At the same time, during the evacuation of patients, the enemy struck again. As of now, 6 people have been killed, including a policeman. Another policeman was wounded.

"For the second day in a row, Ukrainian police have suffered losses among their personnel. In Kryvyi Rih, searches continue at the site of yesterday's attack on the police building. According to available information, one more officer may be under the rubble," Klymenko added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had attacked a medical facility and a residential sector in Sumy with Shaheds, with casualties.