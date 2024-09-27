ENG
Zelenskyy and Trump hold meeting in New York. PHOTO

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has begun in New York.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Voice of America.

Earlier, US presidential candidate Donald Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of "dirty tricks" against him and refused to meet. Zelenskyy planned to present Trump with his plan to defeat Russia.

