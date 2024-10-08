Fire area in oil terminal of occupied Feodosia has increased to 2500 square meters. VIDEO

The fire at the oil terminal in occupied Feodosia is increasing and covering more and more territory.

According to Censor.NET, a video from the scene of the fire, which has been going on for several days, has been published online.

"The area of the fire at the oil loading port in the temporarily occupied Feodosia has grown to 2,500 square metres and continues to grow. Also, part of the city is still without electricity," the commentary to the video reads.

As a reminder, on the night of 7 October, the Defence Forces successfully attacked the enemy's offshore oil terminal located in the temporarily occupied Feodosia of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Also in Feodosia, a Pantsir-S1 air defence system had been installed at the oil depot since autumn 2022, but it did not help repel the attack.