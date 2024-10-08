Ruscists have exported over 180 thousand tons of Ukrainian grain through Mariupol port this year - Shmyhal

This year, Russian invaders have exported more than 180,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain through the port of Mariupol.

According to Censor.NET, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Russia continues to use food as an element of aggression. This year, the enemy has smuggled more than 180,000 tonnes of stolen Ukrainian grain through the port of Mariupol alone. The temporarily occupied territories are being robbed in order to finance the war of aggression with the stolen money," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that Russian economic terror will be one of the areas of work of the special tribunal on the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as energy terror against our country.

Watch more: Paratroopers of 46th Brigade repelled assault by occupiers: two tanks, two APCs and 5 IFVs were destroyed. VIDEO

The Head of Government also noted that one of the main sources of our financial stability is the income from Ukrainian exports.

"In January-September 2024, Ukrainian exports totalled almost 100 million tonnes. This is 36% more than last year. In other words, we exported as much in 9 months as we did in the whole of last year. This was made possible thanks to the functioning of the Black Sea maritime corridor, thanks to government support for Ukrainian exporters, thanks to the diligent work of entrepreneurs in export-oriented sectors of the economy," Shmyhal explained.

Traditionally, the agricultural sector is the leader in exports.