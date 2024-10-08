Paratroopers of 46th Brigade repelled assault by occupiers: two tanks, two APCs and 5 IFVs were destroyed. VIDEO

The paratroopers of the 46th Brigade repelled an attack in which the occupiers used two tanks, two armoured personnel carriers, 5 infantry fighting vehicles and an assault company.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the battle was posted on social media.

"Paratroopers of the 46th Airmobile Brigade repelled a mechanised assault by the occupiers. According to the brigade's soldiers, a full company, reinforced by 2 tanks, 2 armoured personnel carriers and 5 infantry fighting vehicles, moved to the Ukrainian positions. An artillery strike was launched against the convoy, destroying 4 units of enemy vehicles. The rest of the Russian armoured vehicles were skilfully destroyed by FPV drone pilots and ATGM crews," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: Fighters of 46th SAB destroyed enemy’s two tanks, two IFVs and eight motorcycles in Kurakhove direction. VIDEO