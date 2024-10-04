Fighters of 46th SAB destroyed enemy’s two tanks, two IFVs and eight motorcycles in Kurakhove direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade destroyed 2 tanks, 2 IFVs and 8 motorcycles of the enemy (along with "motorcyclists") during a day of combat operations in the Kurakhove direction. Another 4 occupiers' IFVs were damaged.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's page, Censor.NET reports.

