Fighters of 46th SAB destroyed enemy’s two tanks, two IFVs and eight motorcycles in Kurakhove direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade destroyed 2 tanks, 2 IFVs and 8 motorcycles of the enemy (along with "motorcyclists") during a day of combat operations in the Kurakhove direction. Another 4 occupiers' IFVs were damaged.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's page, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Ruscists intensify assaults in direction of Kurakhove, Donetsk region - DeepState

46 Airborne Brigade
