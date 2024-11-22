304 people remain in Chasiv Yar community. Evacuation is currently complicated - Head of CMA Chaus

There are still 304 people in the community of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region. Evacuation from the town is currently difficult, and people have not left in recent days.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Hromadske Radio by Serhii Chaus, the head of the city military administration (CMA) of Chasiv Yar.

He added that despite everything, evacuation from the city is still possible, although the process is very dangerous and long.

"It's not as easy as it used to be. Previously, it was possible to drive up to a house and take civilians away even with some belongings. But now we are continuing our work and helping people," said the head of the CMA.

Chaus added that the cities have no safe neighborhoods or roads left. At the same time, it is also very difficult and dangerous to get to Chasiv Yar. First of all, the main threat is FPV drones, says the head of the CMA. In addition, there are virtually no communications in the city. There has been no electricity or heat for about two years, and there is no communication.

"Everything is done manually. At one time, we were working on providing civilians with generators, stoves, burners and other means. Therefore, this area seems to be closed," says Chaus.

They are also trying to provide people with fuel braces. However, they can only deliver small batches due to the security situation.

There is no medical care in Chasiv Yar

The situation with medical services is even more complicated, says the head of the CMA. The hospital in the town is not working, and there are no doctors left.

"There are nurses. But movement through Chasiv Yar is virtually impossible. Therefore, those who are left can only rely on the help of those who are nearby."

All high-rise buildings in the city are damaged. 80% of them are critically damaged. The private sector has also suffered heavy damage. There are no whole houses left in the city.

As a reminder, the Russians have amassed a large group of troops and are trying to accumulate in the Chasiv Yar area, sometimes waiting in basements and holes for reinforcements.

