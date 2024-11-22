UK intelligence calls massive use of drones key event that changed nature of Russia’s war against Ukraine

British intelligence has stated that modern technology continues to change the course of Russia's war against Ukraine. They note that numerous attacks using strike drones have likely enabled Russia to rebuild its fleet of long-range aircraft and stockpiles of cruise and ballistic missiles.

"Ukrinform" reports with reference to a review published by the British Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter), Censor.NET reports.

This puts increasing pressure on Ukraine's air defence, which is forced to deal with a combination of strike systems aimed at hitting critical national infrastructure and air bases. Such strikes are expected in the winter as well, as Russia is trying to break the will of the Ukrainian people, the ministry said.

Read more: General Magowan: British Army ready for war with Russia on NATO’s eastern flank

British intelligence also reports that in September, Ukraine successfully used UAVs to attack military targets in Russia, including strategic munitions depots. Four such facilities were hit hundreds of kilometres away from Ukraine. The total loss of ammunition supplied by Russia and North Korea was the largest in the war.

"The attacks again highlight Russia's inability to protect strategic military sites from Ukrainian UAV attack", the report says.

In addition, the analysts noted that despite technological and numerical superiority, Russia has not been able to gain air superiority over Ukraine in the 1,000 days of full-scale war.

The agency stressed that Russia is forced to use tactical aircraft, such as Su-34 aircraft, as air artillery.

Earlier, British intelligence assessed the change in the quality of Russia's armed forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In particular, Ukraine's successful actions against the Russian Black Sea Fleet led to the destruction of about a quarter of its large vessels, including the flagship, and forced the fleet to move to the eastern part of the water area.

Read more: British intelligence assesses changes in RF army over 1000 days of war