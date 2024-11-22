Enemy is not conducting large-scale assaults involving significant number of armored vehicles, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Recently, ruscists have been using the tactics of assault groups that attack in several waves.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the OSGT Khortytsia, during a telethon.

"The Russian invaders are currently using armored vehicles and small vehicles to transport assault groups as close as possible to the positions of the Defense Forces. The total number of armored vehicles can be 10 or 20 units, but the enemy has not used such a large number of armored vehicles recently," said the spokesman.

Voloshyn added that the Russians are actively using buggies, motorcycles and ATVs, as well as vehicles, including cars that the enemy took from civilians.

" The convoys used by the enemy during assault operations are hit by artillery fire and FPV drones. An important detail: about 30% of enemy vehicles are destroyed by minefields during such assaults," noted Voloshyn.

