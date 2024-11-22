Almost 580 thousand occupiers take part in combat actions against Ukraine, - the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The ground forces of the Russian army, which are taking part in hostilities against the Ukrainian Defence Forces, amount to almost 580,000 people.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Censor.NET reports citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Almost 580,000 are the ground component that is directly involved in the fighting," he said.

Skibitskyi clarified that this includes Russian soldiers in the Kursk region.

In addition, according to the deputy head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, a group of Russian Rosgvardia troops numbering approximately 35,000 people has been deployed in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia.

