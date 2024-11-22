Russian Federation strikes Dnipro with ballistic missiles from "Kedr" missile system on 21 November - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

On 21 November, Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro with a ballistic missile, probably from the "Kedr" missile system.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"The flight time of this Russian missile from the moment it was launched in the Astrakhan region to the moment it hit the city of Dnipro was 15 minutes. The missile was equipped with six warheads: each warhead was equipped with six submunitions. The speed at the final section of the trajectory was over 11 Mach," the statement said.

Developers of the "Kedr" mobile missile system

JSC "Corporation "Moscow Institute of Thermal Engineering" (Moscow);

JSC "Federal Research and Production Centre "Titan-Barrikady" (Volgograd);

JSC "Head Special Design Bureau "Prozhektor" (Moscow);

JSC "Concern "Sozvezdiye" (Voronezh);

JSC "Scientific and Production Enterprise "Spetsenergomechanika" (Moscow);

LTD "Research and Development Centre of Special Equipment and Conversion "Continent" (Moscow).

The "Kedr" missile system was tested at the "4th State Central Interspecies Test Site of the Russian Federation" (Kapustin Yar, Astrakhan Oblast) in October 2023 and June 2014.

Russia fires ballistic missile against Ukraine

On 21 November 2024, the Air Force announced that Russian troops had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile strike.

At the same time, the West has not yet confirmed such use.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Russia had used a new missile.

The EU said that Russia's use of an intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine is yet another escalation by the Kremlin and shows that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no intention of holding peace talks, but is playing a "nuclear adventure".

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia had tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile, "Oreshnik", on 21 November, hitting the Dnipro River.

The Kremlin said that Russia had warned the US about the launch of "Oreshnik" missile 30 minutes before the strike on Ukraine.

On 26 November, the NATO-Ukraine Council meets due to Russia's first use of an experimental ballistic missile to strike Ukraine.

Later, media reported that the Verkhovna Rada cancelled the meeting on 22 November due to information about a possible strike on the government quarter in Kyiv.

