Scholz on "Oreshnik’s" strike on Dnipro: This is terrible escalation

German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called Russia's new missile strike on Dnipro a "terrible escalation".

According to Censor.NET, citing the EP, AFP reports.

"The fact that Putin has now also used a medium-range missile to strike Ukrainian territory is a terrible escalation," the chancellor said.

Russia fires ballistic missile against Ukraine

On 21 November 2024, the Air Force announced that Russian troops had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile strike.

At the same time, the West has not yet confirmed such use.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Russia had used a new missile.

The EU said that Russia's use of an intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine is yet another escalation by the Kremlin and shows that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no intention of holding peace talks, but is playing a "nuclear adventure".

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia had tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile, "Oreshnik", on 21 November, hitting the Dnipro River.

The Kremlin said that Russia had warned the US about the launch of "Oreshnik" missile 30 minutes before the strike on Ukraine.

On 26 November, the NATO-Ukraine Council meets due to Russia's first use of an experimental ballistic missile to strike Ukraine.

Later, media reported that the Verkhovna Rada cancelled the meeting on 22 November due to information about a possible strike on the government quarter in Kyiv.

