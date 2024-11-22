VR cancelled meeting on 22 November due to information about possible attack on government quarter - media

The Verkhovna Rada cancelled its meeting on 22 November due to information about a possible attack on the government quarter in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainska Pravda reports this, citing its own sources and MP Oleksii Honcharenko.

The interlocutors of the UP said that the MPs were warned about the threat of shelling and called to limit the presence of them and their families within the government quarter.

According to Honcharenko, the meeting was planned to include an hour of questions to the government. The next meeting is scheduled for December.

As a reminder, on 21 November 2024, the Air Force announced that Russian troops had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile strike.

