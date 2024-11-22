The Ukrainian army lacks infantry and artillery to counter Russian troops, who are ready to suffer "staggering casualties."

The New York Times writes about this, citing soldiers and commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to NV.

According to them, Ukrainian troops are facing a lack of combat infantry and experienced officers who could effectively lead recruits. This has weakened Ukraine's defense lines, allowing Russia to make its biggest gains of the war. The military said it was speaking publicly about the problems in hopes of conveying the urgency of the moment to military and civilian leaders, as well as the public.

"The brigades that have been fighting for a long time are simply exhausted. We are exhausted. People need to mobilize and serve. There is no other way," said a captain named Viacheslav.

Ukraine is facing a shortage of medium- and long-range weapons that are needed to effectively strike Russian logistics centers, command posts, and other important targets, the NYT reports.

"I hardly hear the HIMARS. They are almost non-existent... If we had more ammunition, it could compensate for the lack of people," said 33-year-old drone operator Sergeant Major Dmitry.

Commanders report that due to the lack of artillery, drones account for the majority of enemy casualties on the frontline (80% or more), making drone operators important targets.

"It's a constant struggle for survival: every day is a matter of luck," said Dmytro.

According to the soldiers, although the drones help, they are not able to fully stabilize the defense lines and stop the Russian offensive. Nevertheless, despite the difficulties, Ukrainian soldiers continue to make the enemy pay a high price for every advance.