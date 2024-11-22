Ukrainian army to switch to corps-brigade system to save human resources - media

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will present a reform concept that provides for the transition of the army to a corps-brigade structure. It should be presented by the end of November 2024.

This information was confirmed to Suspilne by a source in the Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.

According to the source, such a system will significantly save human and material resources.

The source added that the transition to the "corps-division" system will require many times more human, financial and material resources, and Ukraine cannot afford it now.

Earlier, Militarny wrote that the Armed Forces are switching to a corps-based command structure.

The Ground Forces already have three army corps - 9, 10 and 11 (former Reserve Corps), and the fourth is currently being formed. The Airborne Assault Forces (Rapid Response Corps) and the Marines of the Ukrainian Navy have one more corps each.

Earlier, Colonel Denys Prokopenko (Redis), commander of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine, called for a change in the procedure for managing troops and creating divisions/army corps in the Defense Forces, as having a frontline of more than 1,000 km, it is pointless and inefficient to micromanage, descending to manual control of companies and battalions.