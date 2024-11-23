Russians are advancing near five settlements in the Kurakhove area of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project

"The enemy advanced near Velyka Novosilka, Rozdolne, Maksymivka, Pustynka and in Toretsk," the statement said.









The enemy conducts assault operations on Velyka Novosilka and Rozdolne

Project analysts also reported a difficult situation near Velyka Novosilka. On 22 November alone, the enemy attacked in several columns. One with at least 5 armoured vehicles attacked Novosilka itself, another 2 armoured vehicles in the landings south of Rozdolne, and at least 6 armoured vehicles flew into Rozdolne, dropping the bastards in the village. The enemy was moving along the road from Shakhtarske on ATVs and passenger vehicles. From Zolota Niva, a convoy of several weapons led by a tank landed 3 km east of the hangars near Velyka Novosilka.

"Unfortunately, the defence was not very reliable, and the enemy felt it immediately, managing to bring in reserves relatively quickly, which were expected to be used for assaults towards Rozlyv," the project analysts say.