News
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: 15 houses and non-residential buildings damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS

15 residential buildings and several non-residential premises were damaged as a result of a nighttime hostile attack on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, windows and balconies in four high-rise buildings and roofs in eleven private sector buildings in the Dniprovskyi district of the city were damaged.

Utilities are currently inspecting the affected buildings.

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an 11-year-old boy was injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

