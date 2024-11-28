Emergency power outages introduced in all regions - Ukrenergo
Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by NPC "Ukrenergo".
It is noted that outage schedules do not apply in this case.
"The measures taken are aimed at preserving Ukraine's energy system," the company said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password