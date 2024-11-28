ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10815 visitors online
News
18 316 28

Emergency power outages introduced in all regions - Ukrenergo

In Zaporizhzhia, there may be no electricity at all in winter

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by NPC "Ukrenergo".

It is noted that outage schedules do not apply in this case.

"The measures taken are aimed at preserving Ukraine's energy system," the company said.

Read more: Ukrenergo canceled power outages in 9 regions. By evening, they will return (updated)

Author: 

Ukrenergo (221) energy outages (164)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 