Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 736,630 people (+1220 per day), 9,450 tanks, 20,852 artillery systems, and 1,9306 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 736,630 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.11.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 736630 (+1220) people,

tanks - 9450 (+1) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 19306 (+2) units,

artillery systems - 20852 (+22) units,

MLRS - 1255 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1005 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 19661 (+45),

cruise missiles - 2765 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 30186 (+60) units,

special equipment - 3697 (+10).

Watch more: Russian commander beats his subordinate for desertion: "I’m going to cancel you here, slitty-eyed!". VIDEO