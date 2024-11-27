Russian commander beats his subordinate for desertion: "I’m going to cancel you here, slitty-eyed!". VIDEO

A Russian commander beat his subordinate soldier. One of the published videos shows a military officer using harsh "educational methods" against a soldier, a member of Russia's indigenous minorities.

The commander accuses the soldier of desertion, using ethnic insults and threats of physical violence, including shouting: "I'm going to cancel you here, slitty-eyed! !".

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Warning: Foul language!

