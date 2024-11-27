In Sumy direction, T-80 tank worth 2.2 million dollars is destroyed, and MTLB and off-road vehicle are attacked. VIDEO

In the Sumy direction, FPV drone operators of the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment destroyed three pieces of enemy equipment in just one day: a T-80 tank worth $2.2 million, an MTLB and an off-road vehicle.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: 17 liquidated Russian marines lie in forest belt in Kursk region. VIDEO