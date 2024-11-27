17 liquidated Russian marines lie in forest belt in Kursk region. VIDEO
A video showing the bodies of Russian army marines in a forest belt in the Kursk region has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, there are 17 liquidated Russians on the recording.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
