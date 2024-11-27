ENG
17 liquidated Russian marines lie in forest belt in Kursk region. VIDEO

A video showing the bodies of Russian army marines in a forest belt in the Kursk region has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, there are 17 liquidated Russians on the recording.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Russian Army (8824) elimination (4907) Kursk (708)
