Enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region: more than 500,000 customers are without power (updated)
Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the Lviv region during a rocket attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Maksym Kozytskyi.
"The enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities. More details later," he said in a statement.
Later, it became known that in the morning, due to the shelling and the use of hourly power outage schedules in the Lviv region, 523,000 subscribers were left without electricity.
