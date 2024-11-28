Enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region: more than 500,000 customers are without power (updated)

Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the Lviv region during a rocket attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Maksym Kozytskyi.

"The enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities. More details later," he said in a statement.

Later, it became known that in the morning, due to the shelling and the use of hourly power outage schedules in the Lviv region, 523,000 subscribers were left without electricity.

