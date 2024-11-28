ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10815 visitors online
News
5 230 4

Enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region: more than 500,000 customers are without power (updated)

rockets

Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the Lviv region during a rocket attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Maksym Kozytskyi.

"The enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities. More details later," he said in a statement.

Later, it became known that in the morning, due to the shelling and the use of hourly power outage schedules in the Lviv region, 523,000 subscribers were left without electricity.

See more: Russian Federation hits Odesa region with missiles: houses damaged, one injured. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (12893) Lvivska region (210)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 