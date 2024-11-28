Russian Federation hits Odesa region with missiles: houses damaged, 2 injured. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian troops attacked Odesa region with rockets, damaging private houses.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in Odesa district, 6 private houses were damaged, and one person is known to have been injured.

"Also, due to the fall of one of the missile fragments, dry grass caught fire in the area. It was eliminated by self-extinguishing. The State Emergency Service units were not involved," the statement said.

A fire broke out in a garage in Odesa, and rescuers are currently working to eliminate the consequences.

According to updated information, two people were injured in the Russian attack, it was reported later.

"The wounded are a 16-year-old boy and a 90-year-old woman. Both have abrasions and cuts. The injured were provided with medical assistance on the spot. They do not need hospitalisation," the statement said.

Also today, a 26-year-old girl who was wounded in a Russian drone attack on 8 November died in hospital from her injuries.

Shelling of Ukraine on 28 November 2024

During the night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with drones, and in the morning they launched a massive attack on a number of regions.

