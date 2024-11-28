ENG
Enemy attacking Volyn. Several arrivals were recorded in Lutsk (updated)

Lutsk

On 28 November, Volyn suffered during a massive enemy attack. There are arrivals on the territory of the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration Ivan Rudnytskyi.

According to Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk, several explosions were heard in the city.

"There was a power outage in part of the city. I am at the scene. Details later," he said in a statement.

Later, Polishchuk said that several arrivals were recorded in the city.

"There is no electricity in part of Lutsk, and electric transport is not working. Critical infrastructure is being connected to generators. Children go to school online," he said in a statement.

Author: 

