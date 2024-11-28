Russia attacking Ukraine with missiles: whole territory is on alert (updated)

During the night of November 28, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with drones. In the morning, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with "Kalibr" cruise missiles from the Black Sea and cruise missiles from Tu-95MS bombers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the AFU.

05:05 Monitoring reports possible launches of "Kalibr" missiles and seven Tu-95MS in the air.

05:15 A group of "Kalibr" missiles is spotted in the south of Ukraine. The Tu-95MS have performed launch maneuvers.

05:20 According to the monitoring data, five "Kalibr" cruise missiles have been spotted in the air. They are heading northwest.

05:25 There are already 9 Tu-95s in the air - additional planes took off from Engels. The first "Kalibrs" have entered the Odesa region, the total estimated number of missiles is up to 12. Su-35s are also seen flying near Crimea.

05:30 The first "Kalibr" missiles have entered Kirovohrad region, and missiles are also present in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

05:35 At least 1 "Kalibr" in Odesa region heading for Usatovo, two more within the region. Most of the missiles flew to Kirovohrad region.

05:40 Repeated explosions in Odesa, preliminary, air defense has worked on enemy "Kalibr" cruise missiles. Launches of Kh-59 guided missiles in the direction of Odesa were recorded.

05:45 Repeated explosions in Odesa. It is noted that other "Kalibr" missiles are flying through Cherkasy region towards Kyiv region. There are no Kh-101 missiles in Ukrainian airspace yet.

05:55 Explosions were heard in Pavlograd. The "Kalibrs" in the air have changed their course towards the western regions of Ukraine.

06:05 "Kalibrs" are moving towards Ternopil region. Explosions are reported from Vinnytsia and Bila Tserkva. It is noted that emergency power outages have been introduced in the regions - blackouts are known to be in Kyiv and Odesa. Two rockets in the south of Vinnytsia region continue to move to the south of Khmelnytskyi region. Missile in Khmelnytskyi region from the south heading north.

6:10 - A rocket in the south of Zhytomyr region keeps moving to the north of Khmelnytskyi. Kharkiv take cover - there is a threat of an S-300 strike. Missiles from Khmelnytskyi region continue to move to Ternopil region

6:15 - A missile in the direction of Krasyliv (Khmelnytskyi region). A missile from Ternopil region is moving to Rivne region. The missile is heading towards Rivne.

6:18 - A rocket from Rivne region heading for Volyn. The missile from Ternopil region is moving in a northerly direction. The missile is heading towards Lutsk.

6:21 - A rocket from Ternopil region is heading in the direction of Lviv region. A missile from the south of Rivne region heading for Volyn.

6:24 - A rocket from Ivano-Frankivsk region is heading towards Stryi. The missile is headed for Lutsk.

6:30 - Update on enemy attack UAVs:

UAVs in the north of Sumy region - heading southwest;

UAVs in the south of Khmelnytskyi region - northwestern course;

UAVs on the border of Kharkiv and Poltava regions - southern course, on the border of Sumy and Poltava regions - western course.

7:08 - A group of cruise missiles in Chernihiv region are moving south. The missiles have changed their vector to Kyiv region. The missile is heading towards Pryluky.

7:16 - Missile from Kherson region to Mykolaiv region! Missiles from Chernihiv region to Poltava region!

7:18 - Missiles in the direction of Pyriatyn (Poltava region).

7:20 - Missiles in the direction of Lubny. Pryluky, more missiles!

7:22 - Myrhorod, missiles in your direction. The missile is headed for Kirovohrad region.

7:23 - Cherkasy, Kremenchuk! Missiles in your direction.

7:25 - Another missile from Kherson region to Mykolaiv region. A group of missiles from Poltava region is heading to Cherkasy region.

7:29 - Another group of missiles from Kherson region to Mykolaiv region.

7:32 - A rocket in the direction of Kaniv.

7:34 - Groups of missiles from Chernihiv region heading to Cherkasy region via Poltava region. Groups of cruise missiles from Mykolaiv region heading for Odesa region.

7:36 - Chernihiv, another group of missiles near you. A group of missiles in Cherkasy region heading west.

7:38 - A group of missiles on Kryvyi Rih from the north.

7:40 - A group of missiles to Vinnytsia region from Cherkasy region. A group of rockets from Mykolaiv region heading north.

7:41 - A group of rockets from Mykolaiv region heading north.

7:42 - Missiles in the direction of Bila Tserkva.

7:43 - A rocket is fired in the direction of Kyiv from the southeast.

7:44 Groups of rockets to Kyiv region from Cherkasy region.

7:46 - Missiles from Mykolaiv region heading for Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad regions

7:49 - Missile towards Kyiv from the southeast

7:51 - A missile in Poltava region heading south.

7:53 - A rocket towards Vinnytsia from the east

7:55 - Another group of rockets from Kherson region to Mykolaiv region.

7:56 - Groups of rockets from Cherkasy region are moving west through Vinnytsia region. Mykolaiv, take cover!

7:57 - Groups of rockets in the south of Khmelnytskyi region heading west.

7:58 - Another rocket at Mykolaiv from the south.

7:59 - A rocket towards Vinnytsia from the south. A rocket towards Zhytomyr from the southeast.

8:01 - Missiles in the south of Khmelnytskyi region towards Chernivtsi region

8:03 - Missiles from the south of Kyiv region towards Zhytomyr region.

8:08 - Zhytomyr, a group of missiles in your direction.

8:12 - A group of missiles from Zhytomyr region heading for Kyiv region. Missiles from the south of Khmelnytskyi region heading for Ternopil region

8:14 - Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi - take cover! Another missile on Vinnytsia from the north-east!

8:17 - Khmelnytskyi! A rocket from the north!!!

8:19 - Missiles in Khmelnytskyi region keep moving to Rivne region

8:21 - A missile from Vinnytsia region is heading for Khmelnytskyi region

8:23 - A rocket is heading towards Rivne.

8:27 - Missiles from Rivne region heading for Volyn.

8:29 - A missile from Ternopil region heading for Stryi via Ivano-Frankivsk region.

8:32 - A missile heading for Lutsk.

Read more: Air Force spotted Shaheds in Ukraine (updated)