Air Force spotted Shaheds in Ukraine (updated)

On the evening of November 27, the Russians launched Shaheds across Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force's telegram channel.

"The threat of the use of enemy strike UAVs in the Kharkiv region," the message says.

Update on UAV movement

As of 10:03 p.m., there is a threat of enemy attack UAVs in Zaporizhzhia.

There is also a threat that the enemy will use attack UAVs in Sumy region.

Update as of 10:44 p.m.

UAV in Sumy region - heading west and southwest;

UAV in the south of Chernihiv region - heading southwest;

UAV in the center of Zaporizhzhia - heading northwest;

UAV in the west of Dnipropetrovsk region - heading northwest.

Chernihiv region - threat of enemy attack UAVs from Sumy region!

An enemy UAV is heading towards Sumy. Stay in shelters.

Update as of 11:19 p.m.

UAV in Sumy region - heading southwest and south;

UAV in Chernihiv region - heading west and southwest;

UAV in Zaporizhzhia region - heading northwest;

UAV in Dnipropetrovsk region - heading northwest.

Kirovohrad region - threat of enemy attack UAVs from Dnipropetrovsk region.

Kyiv region - threat of enemy attack UAVs from Chernihiv region.

Poltava region - threat of enemy attack UAVs from the southwest.

Update as of 11:50 p.m.

new hostile UAVs in Sumy region - heading west, southwest, south;

hostile UAVs in Chernihiv region - heading west and southwest;

hostile UAVs in the north of Poltava region - heading southwest;

hostile UAVs on the border of Poltava, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions - heading northwest.

Attention, Kyiv! An enemy UAV is heading in your direction from Boryspil.

Update as of 00:16 a.m. on 26 November

new enemy UAVs in Sumy region - heading west, southwest, south;

UAVs in Chernihiv region - heading west and southwest;

UAV in Kyiv region - heading west and southwest;

UAVs in the north of Poltava region - heading southwest;

hostile UAVs on the border of Poltava, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions - heading northwest;

UAVs in the east of Kharkiv region - heading west;

UAVs in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions - heading northwest.

Update as of 01:00 a.m.

UAV in Chernihiv region - heading west and southwest;

UAV in Kyiv region - heading west and southwest;

UAV in the north of Zhytomyr region - heading west;

UAV on the border of Poltava, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions - heading northwest;

UAVs in the south of Kharkiv region - heading west, south, north;

UAVs in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions - heading northwest.

Update as of 01:41 a.m.

UAV in Chernihiv region - heading southwest;

UAV in Kyiv region - heading west and southwest;

UAV in Poltava region - heading south and northwest;

UAV in the south of Zhytomyr region - heading west;

UAV on the border of Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv regions - heading northwest;

UAVs in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions - heading northwest.

New groups of enemy UAVs are entering from the TOT of Kherson region, heading for Mykolaiv region.

