Ukraine redirects "Shaheds" to Belarus and Russia by spoofing their coordinates - Le Monde

Ukraine can use electronic warfare to change the coordinates in Russian Shaheds and send them back to Russia and Belarus.

This is reported by the French edition of Le Monde, Censor.NET reports with reference to NV.

The article says that the Russian occupiers are trying to exhaust the resources of Ukrainian air defense by drone attacks, which are much cheaper than missile attacks. The Ukrainian army managed to divert some of the drones toward Russia and its ally Belarus.

On the morning of November 26, the Russian army conducted one of the most massive attacks using drones and missiles on the territory of Ukraine. Russia used 188 Shaheds.

According to a statement by the Ukrainian Air Force, 76 drones were destroyed using kinetic means, including fighters, helicopters, mobile anti-aircraft batteries, and surface-to-air missiles. Another 95 drones were neutralized using electronic warfare systems and satellite coordinate spoofing technology, which disabled the drones.

Only 17 drones were able to reach their targets, which confirms the high efficiency of Ukrainian air defense at around 90%.

See more: "Shaheds" attacked Kyiv region: houses and 2 high-rise buildings damaged by falling debris (updated). PHOTOS

According to Belarusian Hajun, at least 38 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones flew into Belarus from Ukraine on November 24. This number of UAVs is an absolute daily record in the history of the monitoring.