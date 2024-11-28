Defence enterprises can continue to book 100% of employees - clarification of Ministry of Economy

Critically important defence enterprises recognised by the Ministry of Strategy and Industry will continue to be able to book 100% of their employees as before. The allegations of a reduction in the volume of bookings for such enterprises, as well as alleged threats to the defence industry due to changes to the booking procedure, are not true.

According to Censor.NET, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine provided such an explanation of the amendments to the Procedure for Booking (Resolution No. 76) adopted by the Government on 22 November 2024.

On 22 November, the Government issued Resolution No. 1332 introducing new requirements for confirming the criticality of enterprises to retain their employees' reservations. The amendments were developed taking into account the key requirement to ensure a balance between the state's defence capability and the economy.

Enterprises that work to meet the needs of the Defence Forces are important both for the economy and for ensuring the country's defence capability. That is why critical enterprises in this sector retain the ability to book 100% of their employees.

It should be noted that the work of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry's commission that identifies critical defence enterprises is effective: no violations were found during the audit of the commission's decisions.

The updated reservation procedure stipulates that private enterprises must meet two mandatory criteria to be granted critical status:

the accrued average salary in the company for the last calendar quarter must be at least 2.5 times the minimum wage (₴20 thousand as of 15 November 2024). The employee being booked must also have a salary of at least ₴20 thousand.

the company must not have any tax arrears.

These criteria are mandatory in order to prevent cases where an unscrupulous employer pays people only the minimum wage.