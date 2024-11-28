MFA welcomes nomination of Kellogg as Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia: We will establish contact

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the nomination of Keith Kellogg as Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia and expressed readiness for cooperation.

This was stated at a briefing on Thursday, November 28, by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We welcome the nomination of General Keith Kellogg for this mission. It is really important and difficult," Tykhyi said.

He added that Kellogg is not a new person for Ukraine. According to Tykhyi, the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States has maintained close ties with him, particularly in the framework of expert diplomacy, and has developed and maintained a good dialogue with him over this time.

"Of course, we look forward to even more active interaction with him in his new role. We will cooperate, we will establish contact," the Foreign Ministry spokesman assured.

As reported, on November 27, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced that he had decided on a candidate for the post of special representative for Ukraine and Russia and nominated Keith Kellogg. In his plan to end the war in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg proposed freezing the demarcation lines and forcing Kyiv and Moscow to sit down at the negotiating table.