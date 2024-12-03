SSU serves notice of suspicion to ruscist Popov, who carries out propaganda "processing" of Crimean schoolchildren

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence against war criminal Andriy Popov, the 54-year-old head of the "Society for Assistance to the Russian Army and Navy" in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

What is known about the suspect's criminal actions?

According to the case file, the defendant uses the enemy cell for combat and ideological training of local schoolchildren for the war against Ukraine.

Within the walls of the occupation institution, children, mostly 14 years old, are taught to act as part of the occupiers' assault groups, as well as to operate the aggressor country's strike and reconnaissance drones.

The "courses" also teach schoolchildren to master the technique of shooting from various types of weapons and learn to overcome mined areas.

Russian instructors use training grounds and training centers of the Russian Armed Forces near Simferopol for training.

Another component of the educational process is the propaganda "processing" of schoolchildren in the context of hatred for Ukrainian statehood.

Currently, Popov is organizing another branch of the occupation institution on the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Zaporizhzhia region under the directive of the Russian Defense Minister.

The defendant regularly "reports" on the implementation of Moscow's instructions on the Kremlin's Krym 24 and Novosti Kryma i Sevastopol TV channels.

According to the investigation, the defendant, living on the territory of the Ukrainian peninsula, supported the aggressor back in 2014, and later received a "position" in the occupation administration of the Russian Federation.

Suspicion of Popov

Based on the evidence collected, SSU investigators notified Popov in absentia of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 1, Art. 438 (war crimes);

ч. 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for crimes against our country.