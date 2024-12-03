125 combat engagements took place in frontline, enemy is most active in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff

As of 4 p.m., the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 125 times. The enemy is most active in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions, where it conducted almost half of all attacks.

The situation in the north

The settlements of Porozok, Liskivshchyna, Leonivka, Stara Huta and Bila Bereza were affected by Russian artillery shelling in Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists attempted to conduct offensive actions near Vovchansk, Hlyboke and in the direction of Kozacha Lopan five times, but they received a rebuff. The enemy aircraft attacked Odnorobivka, Vysoka Yaruha and Hlyboke with GABs.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction once. Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy assault near Kolisnykivka.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, enemy units continue to attack in the vicinity of Pershotravneve, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Yampolivka and Terny. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled four out of eight enemy attacks in this area. The fighting continues.

Two hostile attacks took place in the Toretsk direction as of today. The enemy is active in the area of Toretsk. Our defenders are giving a decent rebuff, one attack was stopped, and the battle continues.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already carried out 28 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Dachenske, Chumatske and Novopustynka. The defense forces repelled 24 enemy attacks. Four firefights are ongoing. The enemy dropped aerial bombs on Myrnohrad.

The situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove direction, where 30 combat engagements have been registered so far, with the militants most actively trying to advance in the areas of Sontsivka, Zoria, Dalne, Kurakhove, Yelizavetivka and Hannivka. Thirteen firefights are still ongoing. Ulakly and Dachne came under fire from Russian GABs.

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 14 times near Kostiantynopolske, Sukhi Yaly, Rozdolne and Novodarivka, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

The situation in other directions

The enemy conducted offensive actions in the areas of Robotyne, Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka in the Orikhiv direction, one battle is currently underway.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers made five unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops.

In the Kursk region, our defenders repelled 17 militants' attacks today, and nine combat engagements are ongoing.

No significant changes have been noted in other directions.