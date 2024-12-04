Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region 395 times in 24 hours: Houses and infrastructure damaged

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers struck 395 times at 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Russian troops used aviation, UAVs of various modifications, MLRS and artillery to attack the region.

Thus, Russian troops carried out:

8 air strikes on Huliaipole.

214 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilenke, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske.

8 attacks from MLRS were made in Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Novodarivka.

165 artillery strikes were made in Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske.

There were four reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.