51 settlements in frontline areas of Zaporizhzhia remain without electricity, about 40 without water supply – RMA

The humanitarian situation in the frontline areas of Zaporizhzhia region is difficult, but there are still people living in extremely difficult conditions - sometimes without electricity and heat.

According to Censor.NET, Ivan Fedorov, the head of the RMA, spoke about the frontline realities in Zaporizhzhia.

Humanitarian situation

According to the head of the RMA, the situation in the frontline areas is very difficult. In particular, he mentioned Orikhiv as an example, noting that before the full-scale invasion, 14-15 thousand people lived there, but now there are only 600-700 residents who remain in their homes in extremely difficult conditions.

"51 frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia region are without electricity. A little less than 40 settlements are without water supply. Many settlements remain without gas. But thousands of our residents still live in the frontline settlements," said Fedorov.

Evacuation of the population

As for the evacuation, the head of the RMA noted that it is taking place, but it is not massive.

For example, yesterday only 4 people were evacuated from Prymorske, a village 12-15 kilometers from the front.

