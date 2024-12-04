Two dead and five wounded: Russian troops attacked 19 settlements in Kherson region in day

Over the past day, Russian troops have struck Kherson and 18 other settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, over the past day, Tomyna Balka, Tiahynka, Mykhailivka, Beryslav, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Mykilske, Mylove, Sablukivka, Novoraysk, Novovorontsovka, Odradokamyanka, Zmiivka, Sadovoe, Prydniprovske and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and air strikes.

It is reported that the Russian military struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, they damaged 20 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a cell tower and an outbuilding.

Due to Russian aggression, 2 people died and 5 more were injured.

