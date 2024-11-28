64 settlements in five communities of Kherson region remain without electricity, all boiler houses in Kherson temporarily shut down - RMA

Due to attacks on critical infrastructure facilities, 157,000 subscribers in Kherson region are currently without electricity, and all boiler houses in Kherson have stopped working.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin informed about the situation with power supply in Kherson region.

"Due to the lack of electricity supply from Mykolaiv region, 157 thousand subscribers are currently without electricity. These are 64 settlements in Kherson, Stanislav, Muzykivka, Darivka, Bilozerka and Chornobaivka communities. The crews are working to restore power supply as soon as possible," the statement said.

The Head of the RMA noted that critical infrastructure facilities will be connected first.

Read more: Ukrainian defenders repel 16 enemy attacks in Kursk region, fighting continues - General Staff

In addition, due to the lack of electricity, all boiler houses in Kherson have temporarily stopped.

"We have a schedule to ensure water supply: 2 hours in the morning and evening. In addition, together with the State Emergency Service, we are organizing water deliveries," said Prokudin.

He also informed that there are 76 invincibility points in Kherson district and 73 in other communities of the region. They are provided with generators, fuel and communication.

Read more: Occupiers attack Kherson region with drone: two women wounded in Antonivka, one killed

Shelling of Ukraine on 28 November 2024

During the night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with drones, and in the morning they launched a massive attack on a number of regions. There are also emergency power outages across the country due to the enemy's attack on the energy sector, which may last until 20:00.

Air defence forces destroyed 76 of the 91 missiles fired by the occupiers.

It is known that during the last massive attack, the Russians used Kalibr missiles with cluster munitions.